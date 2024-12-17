Everest Inds CFO Pramod Nair resigns

Everest Industries informed that Pramod Nair, chief financial officer (CFO) has resigned from his position with effect from the close of working hours on 10 January 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the company.

The company stated that it is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the said position of CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges in due course.

Everest Industries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of building products like roofing products, boards and panels, other building products and accessories and manufacturing of components of pre engineered steel buildings and related accessories.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 11.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 22.5% YoY to Rs 376.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The scrip rose 0.25% to Rs 790.85 on the BSE.

