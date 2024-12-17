Kaushalya Logistics to set up logistics depots for JK Cement

Kaushalya Logistics (KLL) announced that it has received the approval of three new depots in Uttar Pradesh for JK Cement.

KLL stated that these locations, Shahganj, Fatehpur, and Akbarpur, mark a significant step forward in its mission to strengthen logistics footprint in the cement industry.

This expansion is expected to create new growth opportunities, enhance revenue streams, optimize resource utilization, and strengthen relationships with clients. It reflects the companys commitment to delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions across India, it added.

Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Kaushalya Logistics, said, We are delighted to announce the addition of three new depots for JK Cement in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen our logistics network. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions to our clients while supporting the growth of JK Cements operations.

With this expanded infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our service delivery but also unlocking new growth opportunities. This development reinforces our market position and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry."

Kaushalya Logistics is developed as an integrated logistics and clearing and forwarding (C&F) services provider. The company operates in three major verticals: logistic support for handling and dealing in the cement, retail/e-commerce business, and commercial real estate sector. The company has a total of 142 employees.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 42% to Rs 6.12 crore on 46.07% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 473.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Kaushalya Logistics rose 0.66% to Rs 115 on the NSE.

