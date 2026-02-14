Exato Technologies consolidated net profit rises 86.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 35.85 croreNet profit of Exato Technologies rose 86.99% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.8529.31 22 OPM %19.3613.14 -PBDT6.503.54 84 PBT6.303.41 85 NP4.602.46 87
