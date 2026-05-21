Hitech Corporation Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Modi Naturals Ltd and Genesys International Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2026.

Hitech Corporation Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Modi Naturals Ltd and Genesys International Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2026.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 138 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51358 shares in the past one month.

Hitech Corporation Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 169.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2674 shares in the past one month. United Foodbrands Ltd spiked 17.20% to Rs 475.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21451 shares in the past one month. Modi Naturals Ltd jumped 15.90% to Rs 472.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7943 shares in the past one month.