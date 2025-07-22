Exide Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.37% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25109.65. The Sensex is at 82337.81, up 0.17%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 4.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24055, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.15, up 1.46% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.37% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.