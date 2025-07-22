Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.34, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.34, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25110.25. The Sensex is at 82313.35, up 0.14%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 6.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9555.5, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 247.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.65, up 0.67% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 7.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

