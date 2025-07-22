Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge climbs as Eternal soars after Q1 numbers

Info Edge (India) rose 3.62% to Rs Rs 1453.40, buoyed by the stellar first-quarter results from Eternal, in which it holds an equity stake.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure, saw its stock surge 11.65% to Rs 302.80 following a strong performance from its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, which for the first time surpassed the traditional food delivery segment in revenue.

Info Edge, which held a 12.38% stake in Eternal as of June 2025, saw its shares benefit sharply from Eternal's rally. Eternal's shares hit a record intraday high of Rs 311.60 today, with analysts noting the strong rub-off effect on Info Edges share price

Eternal's quick commerce segment (Blinkit) Q1 revenue stood at Rs 2,400 crore (+155% YoY), surpassing the food ordering and delivery segment revenue of Rs 2,261 crore (+16.43% YoY).

Eternal reported a 90.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore on a 70.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,167crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 63.18% to Rs 88 crore from Rs 239 crore in Q1 FY25. The decline in profit was attributed to continued investments and subsidy expenses aimed at expanding the Blinkit business.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services. The company reported a 667.3% increase in consoldiated net profit to Rs 463.39 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 749.63 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

