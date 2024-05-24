Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 26.23 crore

Net Loss of Expo Gas Containers reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 75.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.2331.05 -16 75.7080.22 -6 OPM %4.84-6.99 -7.573.22 - PBDT0.19-3.06 LP 1.46-1.85 LP PBT0.10-3.15 LP 1.02-2.31 LP NP-0.16-3.05 95 0.76-2.21 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

