GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 50.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 371.02 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles declined 50.79% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 371.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.23% to Rs 99.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 1506.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1582.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales371.02383.76 -3 1506.261582.93 -5 OPM %9.6715.45 -13.1014.70 - PBDT33.1957.43 -42 188.12223.13 -16 PBT20.2945.29 -55 134.79174.62 -23 NP16.7434.02 -51 99.96130.21 -23

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

