GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 50.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 371.02 croreNet profit of GNA Axles declined 50.79% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 371.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.23% to Rs 99.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 1506.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1582.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
