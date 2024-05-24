Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.28% in the March 2024 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 45.28% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.41% to Rs 31.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 578.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales160.17143.52 12 578.54538.29 7 OPM %8.817.73 -7.996.55 - PBDT14.8710.74 38 47.9334.21 40 PBT12.729.00 41 39.9727.35 46 NP10.016.89 45 31.6421.32 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.97% in the December 2023 quarter

The World Leader in Thermal Control Technology, Tiger Corporation will Launch the MMP-W020/W030 and the MMZ-W035/W050/W060

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the March 2024 quarter

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story