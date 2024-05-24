MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 45.28% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.41% to Rs 31.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 578.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

160.17143.52578.54538.298.817.737.996.5514.8710.7447.9334.2112.729.0039.9727.3510.016.8931.6421.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News