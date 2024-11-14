Exports zoom nearly 19% on year in October, imports up around 8%

Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2024 are estimated at USD 73.21 Billion, registering a positive growth of 19.08 percent vis-vis October 2023.Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for October 2024 are estimated at USD 83.33 Billion, registering a positive growth of 7.77 percent vis-vis October 2023. Indias total exports during April-October 2024 are estimated at USD 468.27 Billion registering a positive growth of 7.28 percent. Total imports during April-October 2024 are estimated at USD 531.51 Billion registering a growth of 7.05 percent. Merchandise exports during October 2024 were USD 39.20 Billion as compared to USD 33.43 Billion in October 2023. Merchandise imports during October 2024 were USD 66.34 Billion as compared to USD 63.86 Billion in October 2023. India's merchandise trade deficit in October narrowed to $27.14 billion from $33.43 billion on a yearly basis. The estimated value of services export for October 2024 is USD 34.02 Billion as compared to USD 28.05Billion in October 2023.The estimated value of services imports for October 2024 is USD 17 Billion as compared to USD 13.46Billion in October 2023.

