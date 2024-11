Board of Bharat Forge approves change in senior management

At meeting held on 14 November 2024

The Board of Bharat Forge at its meeting held on 14 November 2024 has approved the following change in senior management:

(a) Krishnan Iyer - President and Chief Operational Officer (COO) of Closed Die Forging Division (CDFD) is designated as SMP w.e.f 14 November 2024.

(b) Srinivasu Malladi - Vice President Human Resources (HR) is designated as SMP w.e.f. 14 November 2024.

(c) Resignation of Atul Jagtap as Vice President - Materials with effect from 24 November 2024

