Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 0.57% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 51.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.2349.3018.3118.908.408.476.446.785.255.22

