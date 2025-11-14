F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 30.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.651.3256.9768.180.570.750.520.750.390.56

