Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 21.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 318.90 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 21.37% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 318.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 292.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.318.90292.026.969.7123.2127.6119.5023.9614.3918.30

