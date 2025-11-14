Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 22.22% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.8823.088.489.011.091.020.730.600.550.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News