Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.7, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.69% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.7, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 5.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47456.1, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.4, up 1.3% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.69% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

