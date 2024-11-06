Fiberweb (India) hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars 179% YoY

Fiberweb (India) hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 51.54 after the company announced strong Q2 September 2024 results.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Fiberweb (India) surged 178.74% to Rs 3.54 crore on 21.17% increase in net sales to Rs 25.01 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.04 crore in the Q2FY25, up 134.9% YoY and up 6.32% QoQ. Operating profit margin (OPM) expanded to 18.35% in Q2 FY25, up from 10.66% in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 10.6% to Rs 20.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 9.54 crore (down 21.2% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 0.96 crore (down 11.1% YoY).

Net cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 7.68 crore in Q2FY25 from a cash flow of Rs 0.12 crore in Q2FY24.

Fiberweb (India) is primarily engaged in polymer processing and other activities are revolving around the same. It manufactures spun-bond polypropylene nonwoven roll goods and products used globally in various industries, such as hygiene, agriculture crop cover and medical & industrial clothing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News