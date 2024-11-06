Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1757.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 131.57% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% jump in NIFTY and a 49.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1757.95, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 24419.55. The Sensex is at 80155.08, up 0.85%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 4.95% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

