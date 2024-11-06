Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.25%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1300.85, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22661.25, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301, up 2.14% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 20.35% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

