Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 30.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 64.16% to Rs 67.01 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions declined 30.16% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.16% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.85% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 176.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.0140.82 64 176.41164.11 7 OPM %1.455.63 -6.559.09 - PBDT3.075.58 -45 12.5917.22 -27 PBT2.845.42 -48 11.9716.76 -29 NP2.573.68 -30 8.9511.91 -25

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

