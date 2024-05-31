Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 30.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.16% to Rs 67.01 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions declined 30.16% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.16% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.85% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 176.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

67.0140.82176.41164.111.455.636.559.093.075.5812.5917.222.845.4211.9716.762.573.688.9511.91

