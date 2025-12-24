Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why LVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 mission is a milestone for Isro: Details

Why LVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 mission is a milestone for Isro: Details

The LVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 is a commercial mission launched by Isro using its LVM3 rocket to place a heavy communication satellite into low Earth orbit

LVM3 is Isro’s heavy-lift launch vehicle. Photo: X/@ISROSpaceflight

Rishika Agarwal
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Wednesday successfully launched the BlueBird satellite and placed it into the targeted low Earth orbit. Commenting on the launch, Isro said in an X post, “LVM3-M6 mission is accomplished. And with that, Isro has completed 100 orbital launches!”
 
Here is a breakdown of what the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 mission is and why it is a milestone for Isro.

What is the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 mission?

The LVM3-M6 mission assumes significance because it carried the heaviest payload ever launched by LVM3 from India. The LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 is a commercial mission by Isro. In the mission, the LVM3 rocket launched a communication satellite BlueBird Block-2, built by US-based company AST SpaceMobile.
 
 

It was also the first time Isro used electro-mechanical actuators to move and control the nozzles of the S200 boosters in an LVM3 mission. In earlier missions, hydraulic systems were used for this purpose. These nozzles help keep the rocket pointed in the correct direction during the early phase of flight.
 
Isro said switching to electro-mechanical actuators is an important step in upgrading the LVM3 rocket. The new system is lighter, allowing the rocket to carry more payload into space.

What is LVM3?

LVM3 is Isro’s heavy-lift launch vehicle. It has three stages, comprising two large solid fuel boosters, a liquid fuel core stage and a cryogenic upper stage.
 
The rocket is designed to carry heavy satellites into space and has earlier launched major missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and batches of OneWeb satellites.

What will the BlueBird Block-2 satellite do in space?

The BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of a global constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit aimed at connecting mobile phones directly through satellites.
 
Unlike conventional satellite systems that require specialised equipment, the satellite is designed to connect directly to ordinary smartphones on the ground.
 
It will enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, messaging, video streaming and mobile data services worldwide, including in regions without mobile network coverage.
 
According to Isro, the satellite carries a large antenna roughly the size of a tennis court, making it the largest commercial communication satellite ever placed in low Earth orbit.
 
Isro Chairman V Narayanan hailed the launch, calling it the "heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher".
 
"Launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block 2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA, that is AST SpaceMobile... This is our 104th launch from Sriharikota, also the 9th successful mission of the LVM-3 launch vehicle, demonstrating its 100 per cent reliability," Narayanan said.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

