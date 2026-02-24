Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched the second phase of asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities in New Delhi. The second phase of the pipeline has been developed by NITI Aayog, in consultation with infrastructure line ministries, based on the mandate for Asset Monetisation Plan 2025-30 as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 estimates aggregate monetisation potential of 16.72 lakh crore rupees, including private sector investment of 5.8 lakh crore rupees under asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities, over the five-year period from Financial Year 2025-26 to Financial Year 2029-30.

In her address, Ms Sitharaman complimented all the ministries and departments of the Government and NITI Aayog for meeting nearly 90 percent of the target of six lakh crore rupees set for four years in the implementation of the National Monetisation Pipeline 1.0. She said NMP 2.0 is aligned with the mission of achieving Viksit Bharat through accelerated infrastructure development and it has the potential to fuel Indias growth momentum. The National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 was released in presence of CEO, NITI Aayog and the Secretaries of infrastructure line ministries, along with the Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Law and the Chief Economic Adviser.