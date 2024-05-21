Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 19.81 points or 0.19% at 10589.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 5.45%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 5.28%),Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (down 5.1%),City Union Bank Ltd (down 5.06%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 4.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 4.72%), PB Fintech Ltd (down 4.32%), Share India Securities Ltd (down 4.08%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 3.83%), and Angel One Ltd (down 3.64%).

On the other hand, IIFL Securities Ltd (up 11.23%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.86%), and UCO Bank (up 6.19%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.38 or 0.08% at 74064.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.18% at 22542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 86.58 points or 0.18% at 47873.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.49 points or 0.19% at 14615.01.

On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 2295 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

