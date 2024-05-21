Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 232.77% in the March 2024 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 232.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 152.88% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 232.77% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 152.88% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.14% to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.03% to Rs 47.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.126.77 153 47.6825.63 86 OPM %28.04-31.76 -31.0622.43 - PBDT4.841.83 164 14.919.36 59 PBT4.071.41 189 12.378.16 52 NP3.961.19 233 11.656.69 74

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

