Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 3.04%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 424, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.64% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% gain in NIFTY and a 60.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 424, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 44.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9242, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

