Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 5.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 5.52% to Rs 133.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 1669.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1556.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.20% to Rs 514.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 6332.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5985.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

