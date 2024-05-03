Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 5.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 5.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 1669.29 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 5.52% to Rs 133.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 1669.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1556.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.20% to Rs 514.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 6332.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5985.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1669.291556.63 7 6332.535985.93 6 OPM %15.0015.68 -15.1013.81 - PBDT226.62236.11 -4 889.90878.39 1 PBT159.29171.87 -7 629.68615.22 2 NP133.50141.30 -6 514.73513.72 0

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

