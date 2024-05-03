Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 14.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 1426.09 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 14.34% to Rs 471.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 1426.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1646.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.93% to Rs 725.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 571.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.78% to Rs 3035.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2252.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

