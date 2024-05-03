Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 14.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 14.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 1426.09 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 14.34% to Rs 471.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 1426.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1646.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.93% to Rs 725.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 571.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.78% to Rs 3035.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2252.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1426.091646.27 -13 3035.622252.26 35 OPM %8.6121.02 --4.279.19 - PBDT617.07576.31 7 1044.55819.41 27 PBT600.99569.73 5 999.99795.27 26 NP471.26412.14 14 725.27571.39 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godrej Properties Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

Godrej Prop jumps after inking pact to develop township project in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties records Rs 3,000 cr sales from its Godrej Zenith project

Godrej Properties rises after Gurugram project records sales of over Rs 3,000 crore in 3 days

Raymond consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2024 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Properties Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 471 cr

PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story