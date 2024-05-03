Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 104.3 points or 1.37% at 7533.33 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.17%), DLF Ltd (down 3.21%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.06%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.9%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.13%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.7%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.71%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1075.43 or 1.44% at 73535.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 281.8 points or 1.24% at 22366.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 430.33 points or 0.91% at 47020.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 81.45 points or 0.57% at 14277.36.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 2470 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

