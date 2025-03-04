Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Firstsource Solutions announced the official opening of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, alongside the launch of a dedicated AI Innovation Lab. This expansion aligns with the Victorian Government's Economic Growth Statement, which prioritizes digital technology as a key driver for economic and job growth.

The ANZ Headquarters will be a hub for specialist, domain-led service operations, featuring a delivery center and an AI Lab dedicated to advancing responsible AI adoption and industry innovation. This milestone strengthens Firstsource's commitment as an UnBPOᵀᴹ companydriving a bold shift from traditional outsourcing to AI-led transformation, digital talent development, and business innovation in the region.

At the heart of the new AI Innovation Lab is Firstsource relAI, a suite of AI-driven platforms and solutions designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in a responsible and ethical manner. The lab will conduct research in AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation, working closely with Victorian universities to nurture AI talent and foster industry collaborations.

