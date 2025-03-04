Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 2 cr

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured order worth Rs 1.63 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

The project entails the supply and installation of 5 sets of one coach set of chair car seats for train sets MC, TC and MC2.

The cost of the project is Rs 1,63,54,800 and is scheduled for completion by 4 May 2025.

The company said that the delivery is to be made to furnishing Depot/ICF, Chennai. Further, 100% of payment is to be received against receipt, inspection, and acceptance of goods/material by the consignee, it added.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying, and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment, i.e., Indian Railway products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% as compared with Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 0.98% to Rs 144.50 on the BSE.

