Five-Star Business Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2024.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd tumbled 11.73% to Rs 774 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd crashed 8.55% to Rs 435.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68283 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd lost 7.53% to Rs 45299.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 192 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd slipped 6.49% to Rs 6391. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18742 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 4.90% to Rs 14199.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27647 shares in the past one month.

