Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 41.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.69% to Rs 10322.01 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 41.96% to Rs 1000.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 705.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.69% to Rs 10322.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7607.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10322.017607.1736.0236.931467.421043.161407.40996.981000.90705.05

