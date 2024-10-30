Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 41.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 35.69% to Rs 10322.01 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 41.96% to Rs 1000.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 705.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.69% to Rs 10322.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7607.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10322.017607.17 36 OPM %36.0236.93 -PBDT1467.421043.16 41 PBT1407.40996.98 41 NP1000.90705.05 42

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

