In the ration of 10:1

The Board of Shish Industries on 30 October 2024 has approved the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided/split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up.

