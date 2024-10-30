Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.3619.03 -14 OPM %-16.26-4.62 -PBDT-5.15-3.71 -39 PBT-7.48-6.03 -24 NP-7.37-6.01 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Welspun Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 61.56 cr

IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

CRISIL gains over 4% to hit 52-week high as stock trades ex-date today

Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story