Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 65.39 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 5.76% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 65.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.65.3964.4018.1818.7411.3411.879.069.446.717.12

