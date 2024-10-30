Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 65.39 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons declined 5.76% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 65.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.3964.40 2 OPM %18.1818.74 -PBDT11.3411.87 -4 PBT9.069.44 -4 NP6.717.12 -6
