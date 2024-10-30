Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 65.39 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 5.76% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 65.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.3964.40 2 OPM %18.1818.74 -PBDT11.3411.87 -4 PBT9.069.44 -4 NP6.717.12 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Welspun Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 61.56 cr

IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

CRISIL gains over 4% to hit 52-week high as stock trades ex-date today

Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story