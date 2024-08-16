Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 276.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.33% to Rs 79.95 crore

Net profit of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 276.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.33% to Rs 79.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 160.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.79.95160.96-96.46-14.0283.94-39.1171.80-54.35276.78-38.25

