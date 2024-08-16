Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.71% to Rs 300.74 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 35.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.71% to Rs 300.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 711.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.300.74711.1632.9321.50-0.2359.50-32.2526.73-35.63-10.24

