Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 36.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 132.17 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 36.82% to Rs 26.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales132.17137.78 -4 OPM %40.0527.99 -PBDT48.5135.39 37 PBT37.8526.74 42 NP26.3119.23 37
