Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 210.38% to Rs 33.80 croreNet loss of Flora Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 210.38% to Rs 33.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.8010.89 210 OPM %0.037.07 -PBDT0.010.77 -99 PBT0.010.77 -99 NP-0.120.77 PL
