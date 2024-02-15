Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 210.38% to Rs 33.80 crore

Net loss of Flora Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 210.38% to Rs 33.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.8010.89 210 OPM %0.037.07 -PBDT0.010.77 -99 PBT0.010.77 -99 NP-0.120.77 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

