FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 121.36 points or 0.61% at 19678.68 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 4.2%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.11%),Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (down 1.83%),Dabur India Ltd (down 1.79%),Manorama Industries Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Marico Ltd (down 1.68%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.54%), United Breweries Ltd (down 1.5%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.38%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 9.35%), M K Proteins Ltd (up 5%), and Linc Ltd (up 4.21%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 208.34 or 0.28% at 72896.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.16% at 22182.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 431.33 points or 0.94% at 46533.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.88 points or 0.59% at 14153.11.

On BSE,2270 shares were trading in green, 1453 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

