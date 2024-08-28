FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 55.57 points or 0.24% at 22903.95 at 13:18 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 2.49%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.37%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.2%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.86%),Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.53%), Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 1.36%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.26%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 1.15%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.06%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 12.2%), Linc Ltd (up 6.97%), and Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 6.04%) moved up.

At 13:18 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 61.77 or 0.11% at 56135.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.2 points or 0.05% at 16739.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.34% at 25102.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.95 points or 0.32% at 81970.71.

On BSE,1995 shares were trading in green, 1899 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

