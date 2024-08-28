Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 33.07 points or 0.41% at 8074.6 at 13:18 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.48%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.06%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.73%),DLF Ltd (down 0.66%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.37%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.46%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.25%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.01%) turned up.

At 13:18 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 61.77 or 0.11% at 56135.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.2 points or 0.05% at 16739.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.34% at 25102.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.95 points or 0.32% at 81970.71.

On BSE,1995 shares were trading in green, 1899 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

