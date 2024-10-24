FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 550.58 points or 2.52% at 21326.13 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 6.16%), Doms Industries Ltd (down 5.18%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 5%),Emami Ltd (down 4.77%),Nestle India Ltd (down 3.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dabur India Ltd (down 3.57%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 3.22%), Marico Ltd (down 3.21%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.04%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 2.89%).

On the other hand, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 6.68%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 6.09%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 4.89%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 184.35 or 0.34% at 53845.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.55 points or 0.16% at 15898.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.95 points or 0.18% at 24390.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.67 points or 0.07% at 80027.31.

On BSE,1607 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

