FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 106.12 points or 0.54% at 19756.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Cupid Ltd (up 5.04%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 4%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 2.8%),Emami Ltd (up 2.31%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.27%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.14%), Nestle India Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.08%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (down 8.21%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 3.48%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.44%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 587.22 or 1.31% at 44345.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.26 points or 1.1% at 13694.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68 points or 0.3% at 22467.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 234.05 points or 0.32% at 73993.03.

On BSE,853 shares were trading in green, 2096 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

