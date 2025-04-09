Mphasis Ltd Falls 3.99%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.02%

Mphasis Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 13.47% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd lost 3.99% today to trade at Rs 2083. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.02% to quote at 32017.46. The index is down 13.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 3.11% and Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 2.22% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 10.81 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 13.47% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 935 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8721 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3239.55 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2025.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News