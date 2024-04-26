Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore

Net profit of Force Motors declined 4.32% to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1490.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.40% to Rs 388.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 6992.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5028.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

