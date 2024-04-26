Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore

Net profit of Force Motors declined 4.32% to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 2011.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1490.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.40% to Rs 388.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 6992.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5028.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2011.211490.25 35 6992.135028.98 39 OPM %13.857.93 -12.806.19 - PBDT282.43138.13 104 871.82304.84 186 PBT214.3875.43 184 605.0764.10 844 NP140.26146.59 -4 388.09133.64 190

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Force Motors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Euro hits two week high against US dollar

Market snaps 5-day gains; Nifty ends below 22,450; Bajaj Finance drops 7.73%

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story