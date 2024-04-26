Market snaps 5-day gains; Nifty ends below 22,450; Bajaj Finance drops 7.73%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major losses on Friday, snapping a five-day rising streak. The Nifty settled below 22,450 mark after hitting the day's high of 22,620.40 in early trade. Financial services, bank and private bank stocks declined while consumer durables, media and realty shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 609.28 points or 0.82% to 73,730.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 150.40 points or 0.67% to 22,419.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.83% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,000 shares rose and 1,782 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.81% to 10.93.

Politics:

The second phase of voting, scheduled for April 26, encompasses 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union territories. The BJP seeks a third consecutive term, while the opposition, including the Congress, has united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to thwart PM Modi's re-election. The extensive Lok Sabha elections 2024 span seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with the results set to be announced on June 4.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 1.72% to 34,495.55. The index shed 0.43% in the past trading session.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 6.01%), Havells India (up 5.09%), Voltas (up 2.28%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.13%), Bata India (up 0.87%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.51%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.42%) and Titan Company (up 0.33%) advanced.

On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.08%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.88%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.86%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tech Mahindra surged 7.47% after the IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 29.51% to Rs 661 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 510.4 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,871.3 crore in the March quarter, down 1.76% from Rs 13,101.3 crore recorded in the preceding quarter of FY24.

L&T Technology Services dropped 7.86%. The company said that its consolidated net profit increased 1.4% to Rs 340.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 336.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 7.04% to Rs 2,537.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 2,370.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Bajaj Finance tumbled 7.73% after the NBFCs loan losses and provisions jumped 53% to Rs 1,310 crore in Q4 FY24. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported 21.11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,824.53 crore on a 31.36% jump in total income to Rs 14,931.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

IndusInd Bank slipped 3.09%. The private lender's standalone net profit increased 15.01% to Rs 2,346.84 crore on 20.77% rise in total income to Rs 14,699.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Cyient declined 1.40%. The IT major reported 28.53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.2 crore on 2.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,860.8 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

Som Distilleries & Breweries lost 1.80%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.97% to Rs 18.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 43.27% to Rs 381.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 266.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Schaeffler India added 1.88% after the company has reported 3.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 227.67 crore on a 9.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,849.22 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Zensar Technologies jumped 7.75% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 7.17% to Rs 173.3 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 161.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.41% QoQ to Rs 1,229.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

Supreme Industries advanced 2.37%. The company reported 1.28% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 354.82 crore on a 15.95% increase in total consolidated income to Rs 3,025.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Olectra Greentech lost 3.39% after the company reported 49.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.71 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 27.01 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined by 23.2% YoY to Rs 288.81 crore during the period under review.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced while most of the Asian stocks ended higher on Friday.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept monetary policy unchanged. Holding its benchmark policy rate at 0%-0.1%

The BOJ now expects inflation between 2.5% and 3% for fiscal 2024, up from 2.2% to 2.5% in its January forecast.

US stocks dropped on Thursday after data showed a sharp slowdown in economic growth and pointed to persistent inflation.

The US economy grew last quarter at the slowest pace in two years as consumer and government spending cooled amid a sharp pickup in inflation. The US gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.6% annualized rate in January-March 2024. The economy grew at a 3.4% rate in the fourth quarter.

Inflation surged, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, increasing at a 3.7% rate after rising at 2% in the fourth quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News