ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 189.66% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 11.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 190.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

