ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 57.57 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 189.66% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 11.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 190.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.5746.44 24 190.72165.06 16 OPM %9.2113.63 -10.1210.83 - PBDT5.648.06 -30 18.9419.36 -2 PBT5.146.76 -24 14.6516.70 -12 NP5.041.74 190 11.3011.67 -3

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

