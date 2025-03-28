Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fortis Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2025.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd surged 6.92% to Rs 717.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29303 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd soared 6.12% to Rs 418.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2583 shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd spiked 6.07% to Rs 13660.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 363 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd gained 5.96% to Rs 480.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25159 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd rose 5.42% to Rs 1736.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8047 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

